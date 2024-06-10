The Machineseeker Group will continue as the title partner of the EHF Champions League Men for another year, making the upcoming season the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 and reinforcing the familiar name now synonymous with the thrills of the flagship competition.

The EHF FINAL4 Men 2025, the competition’s final weekend, will also be named the same again: the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025, highlighting one of the Machineseeker Group’s leading marketplaces.

The one-year extension, brokered by EHF Marketing, the marketing arm of the European Handball Federation, was signed on Sunday, 9 June at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024.

The Machineseeker Group are Europe’s leading operator of online marketplaces for used machines and commercial vehicles. As part of the sponsorship, Machineseeker will receive extensive exposure at all 132 matches in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, including floor stickers and LED presence, as well as integration on all relevant digital channels and websites of the premium European competition.

David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing, said: "The prolongation of our partnership with Machineseeker and TruckScout24 confirms the great cooperation we enjoyed in the past seasons and justifies the trust put in us. Together with the Machineeseeker and TruckScout24 we embark on a sponsorship lifetime journey."

Sven Schmidt, Chief Marketing Officer of Machineseeker, said: "We are very pleased to extend the partnership with the EHF Marketing. We consider the EHF Champions League and ourselves as number one. As the title sponsor of the competition and the EHF FINAL4 tournament, we have maximum exposure for our brands. This is our standard as the clear market leader in Europe."

EHF Marketing Managing Director David Szlezak and Chief Marketing Officer of Machineseeker Sven Schmidt at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 in Cologne.

Photos: (c) EHF/kolektiff