Respect Your Talent alumni shine at TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4

But this final weekend of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League also proved that talent will always shine on the court, no matter the age of the player. That was particularly true for two finalists, Aalborg’s Thomas Arnoldsen and Barça’s Petar Cikusa, both of whom are graduates of the EHF's Respect Your Talent (RYT) programme.

Arnoldsen was in the starting seven for the Danish team both for the semi-final against SC Magdeburg and the final against Barça. At 22 years-old, he did not seem too fussed about playing the final weekend of the EHF Champions League for the first time.

Scoring five on the Saturday, he was also a key player for Aalborg in the final, netting six times out of nine shots. While some players would be disappointed with such a defeat in the final, Arnoldsen thought it would be better to look positively to the future.

“I think that, with our talented players, Aalborg will be back at this level of competition pretty soon and that we will have another chance to win the trophy. It’s great that the coach and the club are giving young players such as myself the opportunity to develop at such a high level,” said the centre-back after the final.