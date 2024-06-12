EHF Marketing and Modular System prolong their partnership

EHF Marketing and Polish company Modular System, a manufacturer of mobile modular spaces, have agreed on the prolongation of their partnership for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League season 2024/25.

The agreement, between EHF Marketing and Modular System, builds on an existing partnership after the company was introduced as an official partner of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 and continued the support of the premium European competition in the season 2023/24.

The one-year extension was signed on Sunday 9 June 2024, at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024. The signing took place in front of a custom-made Modular System container, which featured a special laser game, symbolising the innovative and engaging spirit of the collaboration.

As an official partner of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, Modular System will benefit from a range of visible and non-visible rights in the competition, which ensures exposure at all matches as well as a digital presence on eurohandball.com and EHFTV, the European Handball Federation’s OTT platform.

Mariusz Brudnicki, Vice President of Modular System, said: “We continue our sponsorship of the elite Champions League competition, seeing how it brings tangible benefits to our company and handball in Poland. I am glad that the cooperation with the European Handball Federation allows us to achieve our goals on many levels: business, marketing and social. I am convinced that the visible increase in the number of spectators in Poland and Europe will contribute to further development and growth of the Modular System brand.”

David Szlezak, EHF Marketing Managing Director, said: “We are thrilled to continue our cooperation with Modular System. The sponsor line-up for the upcoming season is once again impressive and we can be proud of the interest our premium competition is enjoying. Together with Modular System and our other partners, the future of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League is bright.”

Photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff