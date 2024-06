The webinar will cover the topics of what it means to balance being a player while also devoting time to coaching or other professions.

Prieto and Lekic, who are both 'Respect Your Talent' ambassadors and have helped advise young talent on this very topic, will delve into personal experiences of how to deal with time pressure, explore the potential upsides and downsides of anyone dealing with the same situation, and provide practical tools they can use.

The webinar takes place between 13:00-14:15 CEST on Thursday 13 June. Click here to register for free.

Photos © Kolektiff Images