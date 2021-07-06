EHF Marketing donates 10k to Plan International

EHF Marketing has confirmed its continued support to the EHF Champions League’s official charity partner Plan International by donating 10,000 Euro towards its gender equality related projects.

The amount equates to 10 Euro per fan that was allowed inside the LANXESS arena to watch the EHF FINAL4 Men in June.

The donation will go towards Plan International’s Girls Fund, a pool used to support the projects that focus on girls struggling with gender equality. The fund also supports the Girls Lead programme, which works on projects strengthening the political participation of girls and young women.

It will also support the work of Plan International in countries like Brazil, where a lot of children and adults live in poverty, and where schools are either poorly equipped or lack teaching staff.

Kathrin Hartkopf, Managing Director of Plan International Germany, said: “We are thankful for the great support of the EHF Champions League in our work with children, young people and their families all over the world - especially girls by giving them a chance to lead safe and self-determined lives. This is an important contribution in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations by 2030.”

Since the beginning of the partnership EHF Marketing began sponsoring a young Brazilian girl, Lays. In the summer of 2019, handball legend Dominik Klein and EHF Marketing Managing Director David Szlezak visited Brazil to witness the work that Plan International does to help improve the lives of girls and met with Lays and her family and friends.

David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH, said: “We value our relationship with Plan International hugely, and in the spirit of true partnerships, we are delighted to be able to contribute with this donation.

“I have seen first-hand in Brazil the work that Plan International are doing to improve the lives’ of girls and this donation we help make a difference to projects that are very close to our hearts.”