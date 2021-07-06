Injury prevention in focus at latest RINCK Convention seminar

Injury prevention was one of the main focuses of the latest EHF RINCK Convention seminar that took place over three days in June.

The online seminar welcomed 43 participants from 39 EHF federations who took part in a busy programme of lectures, while also having the chance to exchange their own experience and knowledge in working groups.

The first day was reserved for a basic information about the RINCK Convention, changes in the curriculum of the EHF Master Coach Courses as well as a lecture on further perspectives, dual career opportunities, handball for life and e-learning from newly appointed Methods Commission Chairman Pedro Sequeira.

The following day saw attention turn to the seminar’s key theme – The Big Six of Injury Prevention – How coaches can make a difference. Following an introduction to each part, the participants had the opportunity to exchange their experience and knowledge and discuss the details within the working groups. The outcome was presented in front of everybody in the main session.

Each of the ‘big six’ – pre-injury screening, training, load management, recovery management, return to competition and injury monitoring – were presented by Patrick Luig, Leonard Achenbach, Claude Karcher, Thorsten Ribbecke, Hendrik Block and Lior Laver.

On the final day of the seminar, the participants were involved in seminars that covered grassroots handball, an insight into iCoachKids and new tools for coaches.