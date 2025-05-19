MEDIA RELEASE: For the first time ever, fans have the chance to buy a piece of the original playing court of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 as part of EHF Marketing’s FINAL4EVER initiative

The pinnacle of European club events, the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 will mark the conclusion of another fantastic Machineseeker EHF Champions League season, and this year’s edition is set to offer unparalleled experiences to fans.

With the FINAL4EVER project, EHF Marketing is giving fans around the globe the chance to buy a piece of the original playing court of the final event at the LANXESS arena in Cologne, ensuring that the legacy of this season will live on 4EVER.

It is the first time fans have access to such memorabilia. Each product includes a 13x13 centimetre piece of the original playing court and a certificate of authenticity. The price is set at €49, with an additional fee of €7.90 for shipments in the EU. The first 500 items will be sent within two weeks after the event.

The sales are conducted online on the shop.ehffinal4.com website as well as via booths in the arena, where samples of the product will be displayed.

Fans who purchase a piece of the court before 15 June will also have the chance to have their name displayed on the new EHF Champions League wall, a permanent and branded section of the LANXESS arena.

The initiative connects fans directly with the history of the EHF Champions League and their handball heroes who will leave everything on the playing court during the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 weekend.

FINAL4EVER is part of several exciting initiatives aimed at making the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 even more memorable for the fans in the arena. EHF Marketing has also announced a collaboration with Hallgrimson Entertainment Group GmbH (HEG) to elevate the entertainment through a new concept for the opening shows, including remote-controlled LED wristbands.

The LANXESS arena in Cologne, Germany, is set to host the 16th consecutive EHF FINAL4 on 14/15 June, with Füchse Berlin, HBC Nantes, Barça and SC Magdeburg fighting for the coveted trophy.

A new chapter will be written over a pulsating weekend of action, so this is your chance to own handball history by taking home a part of the Truckscout24 EHF FINAL4 playing court.

As it is such a unique product, available pieces are limited. Do not delay and order now.

Main photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff