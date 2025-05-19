Humans of Beach Handball: Sofia Gonçalves

Sofia Gonçalves is deeply passionate about handball and always wants more in her life. But how did this huge passion for handball and beach handball come about?

“I’m from Espinho, which is a city naturally linked to volleyball, but it wasn’t my beach. Literally. My mother is a physical education teacher and a friend of hers invited me to play handball and then everything changed. It was love at first sight and I never gave up this sport. Just like what happened with beach handball. First I played in a more playful way, just to have fun, and then the competitive wave grew more and more until the professionalization of the sport,” highlights Gonçalves.

Alongside handball, Sofia is also a brilliant student. She is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Network and Information Systems Engineering, but it is not always easy to balance everything.

“Being a student is a very important part of my journey and I always try to do my best. It's not always easy to reconcile studies with handball, I have training every day, games on the weekends and I don't live near the university or the club, so I have less time to concentrate on my studies,” she says.

Even so, when Sofia Gonçalves really wants something, she fights until the end. “During the university exams in June I always have competitions and training sessions, so there is not much time for studying. And sometimes during breaks between training sessions or games I have even prepared a presentation and studied,” she confesses.