Humans of Beach Handball: Sofia Gonçalves

A fan of Star Wars and Greek mythology
Interestingly, the 23-year-old Portuguese athlete is a fan of Star Wars and Greek mythology. “I really like Star Wars, especially the first two trilogies. I love watching that. And I also really like Greek mythology. When we went to the Mediterranean Games, they were telling the whole story at the opening ceremony and I was explaining it to my colleagues. Look, now the minotaur comes, now they are in the labyrinth. Then the beach soccer players arrived and I had to tell the story again. They just laughed because I knew all that,” Gonçalves explains.
Naturally, this enormous curiosity, general knowledge and desire to improve also come from her father. “I have always loved history, my father used to give me children’s versions of the Odyssey about the history of Ancient Greece and I have always become more and more interested in the subject,” she says.
She has a unique playing style at her young age and she offers a lot of versatility to the team, which often results in great performances.
“I do a bit of everything, I want to be a well-rounded player. If you need someone on the left, on the right, at pivot, or in defence, I'll go. I always work to help our team in any way that I can. I feel like I'm a very versatile player and I hope to be very useful in the next European Championship,” she emphasises.
Even so, Sofia admits that she still has a lot to learn and that is what she wants to do alongside her more experienced teammates.
“I’m still sometimes the youngest athlete, but I feel like I’m not the baby of the group anymore. The more experienced players help me follow the right path, they always give me a friendly word, I learn a lot from my older teammates, who are obviously more experienced than me. And it is on this path that I want to continue,” stresses Gonçalves.