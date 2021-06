EHF nominates referees and delegates for EHF FINAL4 in Cologne

The European Handball Federation has announced all officials, including referees and delegates, for the EHF FINAL4 2021 on 12/13 June in Cologne, Germany.

The nominations are as follows:

Semi-final 1, Saturday 12 June at 15:15 CEST:

Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)

Referees: Bojan Lah and David Sok (Slovenia)

Delegates: Viktor Konopliastyi (Ukraine) and Miroslaw Baum (Poland)

Semi-final 2, Saturday 12 June at 18:00 CEST:

Barça (ESP) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)

Referees: Mirza Kurtagic and Mattias Wetterwik (Sweden)

Delegates: Balasz Soos (Hungary) and Alin-Sergiu Cirligeanu (Romania)

3/4 placement match, Sunday 13 June at 15:15 CEST:

Loser Paris Saint-Germain Handball/Aalborg Håndbold vs Loser Barça/HBC Nantes

Referees: Arthur Brunner and Morad Salah (Switzerland)

Final, Sunday 13 June at 18:00 CEST:

Winner Paris Saint-Germain Handball/Aalborg Håndbold vs Winner Barça/HBC Nantes

Referees: Vaclav Horacek and Jiri Novotny (Czech Republic)

EHF Representative: Michael Wiederer (EHF President)

Tournament management: Predrag Boskovic (EHF First Vice President), Bozidar Djurkovic (EHF Chairman Competitions Commission), Martin Hausleitner (EHF Secretary General), David Szlezak (EHFM Managing Director)

Disciplinary Commission: Ioannis Karanasos (remote, President EHF Court of Handball)

EHF Office: Markus Glaser (EHF Chief Sports Officer), Ines Tækker (Business Unit Club Competitions), Ines Rein (Business Unit Competitions)