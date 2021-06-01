Goals and trophies, awards and numbers

As we approach the 12th edition of the EHF FINAL4 Men on 12/13 June, there are certain names and numbers which will pop up over and over again as we list the most impressive facts and figures in this event’s history

Juanin Garcia’s 13 goals in a single match, 65 overall strikes by Kiril Lazarov, nine participations for Barça, seven different winners in the last eight years and three trophies for a Croat with nine fingers – here are just a taste of what you will find below.

0 clubs managed to defend the title in eleven editions of the EHF FINAL4 and in 2021 it will not happen as defending champions THW Kiel are already eliminated.

0 players and 0 clubs have been part of all eleven editions of the EHF FINAL4 from 2010 to 2020.

1 player won the title twice in a row in Cologne: Ivan Cupic in 2017 with Vardar, after winning the trophy with Kielce in 2016. In 2019, Cupic became the first player ever to win the trophy at Cologne for the third time.

1 man won the trophy at the EHF FINAL4 as player and coach, Filip Jicha. All with THW Kiel, in 2010 and 2012 as a player, in 2020 as their coach.

1 time, in 2018, three clubs from the same country qualified for a EHF FINAL4: Montpellier, Nantes and Paris from France. One year later, not a single French team proceeded to Cologne for the tenth edition, now Nantes and PSG are back.

1 non-European player was awarded MVP of a EHF FINAL4 so far: Montpellier’s Diego Simonet in 2018.

1 goalkeeper was awarded MVP at the EHF FINAL4 so far: Arpad Sterbik (Vardar) in 2017.

1 time only, in 2018, neither a German nor a Spanish team was part of the EHF FINAL4.

1 EHF FINAL4 final needed to be decided by a penalty shoot-out - the 2016 edition of Kielce vs Veszprem (39:38).

2 coaches were (or will be) part of the EHF FINAL4 tournaments with two different teams: Talant Dujshebaev (2010-2012 with Ciudad Real/Atletico Madrid and 2016 and 2019 with Kielce) and Raul Gonzalez, who steered Vardar to their 2017 trophy and now is coach of Paris Saint-Germain. Nantes coach Alberto Entrerrios was part of the EHF FINAL4 tournaments 2010 until 2012 as a player of Ciudad Real/Atletico Madrid.

2 coaches have won the EHF FINAL4 twice: Alfred Gislason with Kiel in 2010 and 2012 and Xavi Pascual with Barcelona in 2011 and 2015.

2 sons of Champions League winners lifted the trophy in Cologne: Alex Dujshebaev with Vardar in 2017 and Melvyn Richardsson with Montpellier in 2018. Jackson Richardson was Champions League winner with Portland in 2001.

3 clubs have won the EHF FINAL4 on their debut in Cologne: Flensburg (2014), Vardar (2017) and Montpellier (2018).

3 clubs took titles at the EHF FINAL4 events at Cologne, after winning in the old playing system: Barcelona (1996-2000, 2005), Kiel (2007) and Montpellier (2003).