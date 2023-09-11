Similar to systems previously in use, it gives referees the option to immediately watch a situation on a TV screen if they were not able to see the complete action on the court or if they wish to check again before reaching a final decision. Referees will use a tablet computer to monitor situations from different camera positions.

The system in use will be VOGO’s VOGOSPORT ELITE video replay solution, combined with the already used VOKKERO SQUADRA ONE communication system. VOKKERO SQUADRA ONE provides not only a high audio quality in any noisy environment and a strong robustness to interferences but also enables the EHF to make the next step to improve the referees’ performance. VOGOSPORT ELITE solution includes a TV broadcast stream and six raw camera shots, for the referees to rewatch the match action in case of a doubt.

Christophe Carniel, Chairman and CEO of VOGO, said: "We are delighted and proud to be supporting the EHF with our VOGOSPORT equipment. After obtaining FIFA's VAR, VAR Light and VOL certification, this new contract demonstrates that our live & replay solution has become a must-have in the world of sport."

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “The European Handball Federation is thrilled to start a long-term partnership with VOGO, after we already successfully cooperated at previous events. It is our goal to develop the competitions in all areas of the game, and it was a natural step to integrate the video refereeing system to our top-tier club competitions.”

