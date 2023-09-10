Turkish delight at the start of the new season

Spor Toto SK and Beşiktaş secured a place in the EHF European Cup Men's round 2 after dominantly winning both legs against IFK Handball Helsinki and Donbas, respectively.

The Ankara-based club held a one-goal lead after the first leg (29:28) and set a tie vs. RK Budućnost Podgorica in the next round with another triumph (36:29) in the second leg despite playing both matches away in Finland. The Black Eagles confirmed a place in round 2 with a ruthless display and overall result of 84:49 across both legs against the Ukrainian side Donbas in Istanbul and will face KH Besa Famgas next.