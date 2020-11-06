EHF publishes new anti-doping regulations

The European Handball Federation has published a revised version of the EHF Regulations for Anti-Doping which will come into force at the beginning of next year.

The refreshed version incorporates changes based on the new World Anti-Doping Code, which will come into force on 1 January 2021.

The EHF Executive Committee had approved the revised version of the anti-doping regulations in its meeting on 18 September 2020.

Further information on the EHF Anti-Doping Unit (EAU) is available here. On the EAU's page, also WADA's Prohibited List for 2021 is available.

To download and read the regulations, click the link below.