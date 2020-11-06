20200112 AH 5716
EHF publishes new anti-doping regulations

06 November 2020, 12:00

The European Handball Federation has published a revised version of the EHF Regulations for Anti-Doping which will come into force at the beginning of next year.

The refreshed version incorporates changes based on the new World Anti-Doping Code, which will come into force on 1 January 2021.

The EHF Executive Committee had approved the revised version of the anti-doping regulations in its meeting on 18 September 2020.

Further information on the EHF Anti-Doping Unit (EAU) is available here. On the EAU's page, also WADA's Prohibited List for 2021 is available. 

To download and read the regulations, click the link below.

EHF Regulations for Anti-Doping

EHF Anti-Doping Regulations 1.5 MB
