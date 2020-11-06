Herning to host more matches at Women’s EHF EURO 2020

Update: This article has been updated following the announcement of Jyske Bank Boxen as group B venue at Women’s EHF EURO 2020 to replace Arena Nord in Frederikshavn

Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning will host group A and group B matches at Women’s EHF EURO 2020 in December.

The decision follows an announcement earlier on Friday that matches cannot be played in Frederikshavn, the second Danish venue for Women’s EHF EURO 2020, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We consider the swift and flexible management of this additional challenge as a strong signal to organise this championship in these challenges times. The EHF really appreciates the open communication with the Danish Handball Association and its organising committee in this matter," said EHF President Michael Wiederer.

Following an announcement of the Danish government this week, resulting in stricter measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the northern part of Jutland and including a partial lockdown of the municipality of Frederikshavn until 3 December, the European Handball Federation had received the request of the Danish Handball Association for a venue change at Women’s EHF EURO 2020.

Preliminary round group B, featuring Russia, Sweden, Spain and Czech Republic, was scheduled to be played in the Arena Nord in Frederikshavn from 3 to 7 December.

Sports halls in the affected areas are being closed as part of the measures imposed. Furthermore, as of 9 November 2020, entry into Denmark to stay or work in the affected areas in the period in question will not be considered a worthy purpose. Therefore, playing EHF EURO 2020 matches in Frederikshavn is no longer feasible.

Despite the challenging circumstances, a change of venue is a procedure that is potentially foreseen in the lead-up to an EHF EURO event and does not impact the rundown of the final tournament as such.

The Women’s EHF EURO 2020 is played from 3 to 20 December in Norway and Denmark. Group A and B matches and one main round are being played in Herning. Group C and D as well as the second main round group and the final weekend are played in Trondheim, Norway.

The new playing schedule is available for download.