EHF receives bids for EURO events in 2030 and 2032

The European Handball Federation has received the official bids for the Men’s and Women’s EHF EURO events in 2030 and 2032 following the end of the application period on 10 June.

The Federations of Croatia, Germany, Türkiye, Poland and Denmark bid for two events each.

The trio of Czechia, Poland and Denmark bid for the Men’s EHF EURO 2030, while Germany, Denmark, and Poland bid for the Women’s EHF EURO 2032.

Germany and France jointly bid for the Men’s EHF EURO 2032, and the Croatian Handball Federation has entered the race for the Men’s EHF EUROs in 2030 and 2032.

Türkiye have applied for both the Women’s EHF EURO 2030 and the Men’s EHF EURO 2032.

Overview of bids

Men’s EHF EURO 2030 Czechia/Poland/Denmark Croatia

Women’s EHF EURO 2030 Türkiye

Men’s EHF EURO 2032 Türkiye Germany/France Croatia

Women’s EHF EURO 2032 Germany/Denmark/Poland



Playing dates

Currently the following playing periods are foreseen:

Men’s EHF EURO 2030: 10 January – 27 January 2030

Women’s EHF EURO 2030: 28 November – 15 December 2030

Men’s EHF EURO 2032: 15 January – 1 February 2032

Women’s EHF EURO 2032: 2 December – 19 December 2032

Based on the information provided to the European Handball Federation, the EHF Executive Committee in its meeting on 19 June will provide an initial assessment on the eligibility of the bids received.

A detailed evaluation on the basis of the bid documents and first site visits will then take place between July and September 2024.

The final confirmation of all bids received will follow by the EHF Executive Committee in its September 2024 meeting.

The allocation of the EHF EUROs for 2030 and 2032 is scheduled for 14 December 2024 when the EHF Extraordinary Congress will assemble in Vienna at the final weekend of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024.