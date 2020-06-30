EHF social media channels streamlined

With the number of followers across all EHF social media channels passing the 1.25 million mark in early 2020, engaging an ever-growing and hungry audience has never been more important.

As a result, the European Handball Federation’s digital channels have, today, 30 June, on World Social Media Day, undergone several changes to cater for the increase in demand and to reflect the new digital strategy starting alongside the 10-year partnership with Infront and DAZN.

#WorldSocialMediaDay sees birth of two new channels

Alongside the pre-existing competition-specific channels, including the EHF Champions League and EHF EURO, two new channels have been created: Home of Handball and EHF Activities.

The newly created Home of Handball channels mirror the website’s goal as a one-stop-shop for all things handball and act as a cross-competition hub for handball followers.

Whether it is club or national team competitions, Younger Age Categories, beach handball or wheelchair handball, there is always activity on Home of Handball. That is how the Home of Handball channels will provide followers with content and engage them 24/7 during the entire season. Every second counts on Home of Handball channels.

Meanwhile the EHF Activities channels, born from the fusion of EHF Competence Academy & Network and the EHF’s corporate communications, aim to reach out to handball professionals and experts about topics such as among many others players’ health, coaching technics, development of the sports and/or governance. The EHF Activities channels are also the platform for EHF institutional communication.

Club and national team competitions

However, the EHF’s main competitions channels covering club and national team competitions will remain untouched. Content across EHF Champions League and EHF EURO channels will continue to give fans an exclusive and unique insight on and off the court, with exclusive access that no other handball social media channel can offer.

Following the restructuring, make sure you stay up to date with all the EHF’s social media channels to find out the news first.

Home of Handball:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Tiktok

YouTube



EHF Activities:



Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

EHF Champions League:



Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

EHF EURO:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter