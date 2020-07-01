The European Handball Federation (EHF) and EHF Marketing GmbH today announced the launch of a 360 degree digital strategy that will take the sport into a new era, marking the official start of its 10-year exclusive media and marketing partnership with Infront and DAZN Group.

A new digital ecosystem to amplify the reach and awareness of handball will launch on 1 July across all platforms including TV, OTT, digital and social media. Online, a new content platform, 'Home of Handball', will provide a one-stop shop for the best handball content from the continent. This will be complemented on social media with dedicated 'Home of Handball' channels.

The EHF’s official streaming platform, EHFTV, is revamped with a state-of-the-art video player and new features enabling fans to watch games, classic matches and highlights from all EHF competitions live and on demand.

Digitally-optimised, high-quality content for all platforms will be created by Infront and DAZN's newly assembled dedicated digital production experts based in Madrid working on eventually more than 5,000 pieces of video content for all major EHF competitions. Joint work has already started on a first digital campaign to promote the start of the 2020/21 EHF Champions League. A player and influencer programme will also form part of the new strategy for the EHF EURO.

Together, the digital strategy will create and curate content for fans, broadcasters, clubs and national teams on digital and social media to grow audiences, engage and entertain them beyond the 60 minutes of the game and lay the foundation for the long-term growth of the sport.

Martin Hausleitner, Secretary General of the European Handball Federation, said: "We are entering the partnership with Infront and DAZN with the clear aim to elevate the sport of handball to new heights. A central pillar to this is finding new ways to further improve our digital presence. We are entering a new era for the sport and our 360 degree strategy will ensure that all partners can value and truly connect with fans old and new."

David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing, said: "After preparing for this day for more than two years, we are excited to officially throw-off this strategic partnership with Infront and DAZN. For the club competitions, in particular the EHF Champions League, it provides us with a great opportunity to create a holistic approach to promote and grow the sport of handball in an exciting way – not only digitally but also in terms of eventisation and brand identification."

Antonio Dominguez, Senior Director Summer Sports and Head of Handball at Infront, said: "The new digital strategy will deliver the best handball content to fans on the channels they use. It will broaden the reach of the sport outside of competition time, engaging audiences beyond the match and create a valuable proposition for EHF, EHF Marketing and its partners."



James Chubb, VP Global Rights Partnerships, DAZN Group, said: "DAZN and Infront have combined forces with EHF and EHFM to build a new way of thinking in the production and marketing of handball across owned, earned and paid media. Today, sports fans want to interact with content across all platforms and our ambitious digital-first strategy will tap into that desire for constant entertainment."