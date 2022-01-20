EHF statement on the match Germany vs Spain

On Wednesday night, the European Handball Federation received the request of the German Handball Federation for a possible postponement of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 match, Germany vs Spain scheduled for 18:00 hrs on 20 January.

In its decision the EHF took several factors into consideration. Those included the situation for Spain as a postponement would result in 3 or 4 consecutive matches; existing broadcast schedules as well as the overall media situation; the arena setup including the availability of key personnel and also the fact that a deviation from the previous procedures would not be explainable to other teams which, despite the difficult situation, have also qualified for the main round.

The EHF EURO 2022 main round match Germany vs Spain remains scheduled for Thursday, 20 January 2022 at 18:00 hrs.