In round 3 in the group phase of the EHF European League Women 2021/22, the spotlight will be on the group B clash between reigning champions Les Neptunes de Nantes and CS Minaur Baia Mare.

The only match in group A will be played on French soil when ES Besancon Feminin face Croatian side HC Lokomotiva Zagreb. Lokomotiva lost their opener in the group phase last weekend, while Besancon will have another chance for redemption in front of their fans after two consecutive losses.

In group C, Handball Club Lada are looking for their first points, while in group D, SCM Ramnicu Valcea and Viborg HK want to build on their successful starts.