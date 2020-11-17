The 20th EHF Marketing General Assembly took place in Vienna on 17 November, with its members, the EHF President, members of the EHF Marketing Advisory Board, the EHFM Managing Director and the Comptrollers’ council, partly convening via video conference.

The EHFM General Assembly usually convenes in November to finalise the previous business year, in this case the season 2019/20.

With the report of the EHF Managing Director David Szlezak, the report of the Advisory Board and the report of the Comptrollers’ Council at hand, the final accounts of EHFM were approved by the General Assembly.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic which significantly impacted the season 2019/20, with the knockout rounds in the EHF Champions Leagues as well as the DELO EHF FINAL4 in Budapest and the EHF Finals being cancelled, all payment according to the regulations and additional costs were carried out within the business year.

"The financial result of the EHF Marketing without the impact of the pandemic could have been an extraordinary success,” said EHF President Michael Wiederer. "However, it fulfilled the expectations that had been set prior to the start of the season."

The meeting finished with a preview on the business development and the budget of the seasons 2020/21, the first one under the umbrella of the media and marketing agreement with Infront and DAZN Group, as well as 2021/22.