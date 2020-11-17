First ever win for Fivers, first loss of the season for Toulouse

This round three game was, somehow, a game of the extremes in round 3. Toulouse, on one hand, had not lost a game prior to their trip to Austria, standing on top of group A with three points.

Fivers, at the other end of the spectrum, had still to take a point after suffering two defeats in the first two rounds, in Plock and at home against Chekhov.

GROUP A

Fivers (AUT) vs Fenix Toulouse HB (FRA) 37:32 (17:15)

Just under twenty minutes into the first half, both teams had already scored 12 times. But it was only at the 27th that one of the two, Fivers, took a two-goal lead.

The first minutes of the second half were key for the Austrian side, creating a five goals gap never to be let go

Fivers took tonight their first ever win in the European League group phase, while Toulouse fell after being undefeated since the start of the season.

Fivers move up the rankings, now with two points, while Toulouse are now second, with three points.

Toulouse’s defence in shambles

In their first two games in the group phase, Toulouse had built their successes on their defence, not conceding more than 30 goals each time. But, physically exhausted and short of rotations on key positions, the French side was unable to put their usual energy into the game. And Fivers used the perfect strategy, with players running around the court for sixty minutes and quick passes to each other.