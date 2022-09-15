Eight clubs aim for their first win of the season

Group A also brings an interesting tie between Brest Bretagne Handball and CSM Bucuresti, a match featuring two sides that look to be taking different turns in the competition.

The group B spotlight will be on WHC Buducnost BEMAX vs Team Esbjerg. The Danish EHF FINAL4 2022 participants will want to secure their first win this season win after a narrow home defeat by Györ last Sunday.

GROUP A

MOTW: SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)

Sunday 18 September, 14:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

the German side had the best attack of the first week, scoring a record 46 goals against Most – the second best-ever outing for a side in the history of the competition

Bietigheim’s previous biggest-ever win was a 35:24 rout on FTC’s home court in the 2020/21 season

hosting the Match of the Week, Bietigheim are riding a 13-game winning streak in European competitions, dating back to last season, when they secured the EHF European League Women title

Bietigheim’s goalkeeper, Melinda Szikora, who had a 35.2 per cent saving efficiency in the first match against Most, played six years for FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria between 2013 and 2019, winning the Hungarian league and the Hungarian Cup

the German side had the highest scoring efficiency in the first round, 76.7 per cent, scoring 46 goals from 60 shots, while FTC placed tenth in the standings, with only 57.4 per cent

the two sides have met six times in the European premium competition over the past five seasons, with Bietigheim winning two games and FTC the other four matches

Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)

Sunday 18 September, 14:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

after losing to CSM in the first match of the season, Krim will try to avoid starting with two losses in the first two matches for the second time in the past seven seasons in the European premium competition

the reigning champions had a strong outing in the first round, taking a 31:24 win against Brest Bretagne Handball. The reigning MVP of the EHF FINAL4, left back Markéta Jerábková, scored a game-high nine goals

the Norwegian powerhouse boasts a seven-game winning streak in the Champions League, their longest-ever in the history of the competition

Krim have lost four of the last five Champions League games, including two against Vipers in last season’s quarter-finals, with an aggregate of 65:49

Vipers have an overwhelming advantage in the head-to-head battles in European competitions, winning nine games out of 10 between the two sides, including the last eight in a row

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Sunday 18 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

CSM can record their best start in the Champions League since 2017/18 – the last season in which they made the cut for the EHF FINAL4 – by winning their first two games

the French side conceded only two home losses in their last 24 matches in the European top competition, becoming a force to be reckoned with in the Brest Arena

Brest have a single win in the past five games played in the European premium competition, after losing the first match of the season, against Vipers

left back Kalidiatou Niakate, who signed this summer for CSM, will make her comeback in the Brest Arena, after playing for the French side between 2019 and 2022

CSM lost both games played against Brest last season, 21:24 in France and 29:30 at home, and are searching for their first win against the French side

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE)

Sunday 18 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV