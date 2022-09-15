After 10 years at Paris Saint-Germain, Mikkel Hansen returned to his home-country and in his first Machineseeker EHF Champions League match for new club Aalborg Håndbold.

Hansen was the key figure with 10 goals and four assists. He steered the Danish runners-up to a narrow 36:32 victory in their opener against the young guns of RK Celje Pivovarna Laško, who produced a brave and creative performance.