Eight remain in the race for Cologne

Defending champions Barça had already beaten their quarter-final opponent Flensburg twice in the group phase, now the 2014 champions hope to strike back in the race for Cologne. Group winners Aalborg have the tough test at Veszprém ahead and the Hungarian side is unbeaten on home ground in this Champions League season.

In the other pairings, Paris and Kiel will face each other in the rematch of last season’s quarter-finals, won by the French side, while Montpellier will try to build an advantage on Thursday before flying out to Kielce next week.