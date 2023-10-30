Eight teams start qualification road to Men’s World Championship

No teams qualified for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany are involved in this first qualification phase, which includes a total of 10 participants.

However, the duels involving the men’s national team of Israel have been postponed. Israel were due to play Luxembourg away in the first leg and at home in the second leg this week.

But regarding the current situation in Israel, the EHF in close coordination with both national federations has decided to reschedule those two matches, with new playing dates to be announced in due time.

European qualification phase 1, first leg:

Wednesday 1 November:

> 17:00 CET: Türkiye vs Italy

Thursday 2 November:

> 18:00 CET: Slovakia vs Kosovo

> 18:40 CET: Latvia vs Estonia

> 20:00 CET: Great Britain vs Finland

Second leg:

Saturday 4 November:

> 15:00 CET: Finland vs Great Britain

> 18:00 CET: Estonia vs Latvia

Sunday 5 November:

> 17:00 CET: Kosovo vs Slovakia

> 18:00 CET: Italy vs Türkiye

(All eight matches are streamed live on EHFTV.)

The four winners of these pairings, plus the winners of Luxembourg vs Israel, move on to the first part of phase 2, joining Lithuania, Ukraine and Belgium, with matches set to take place in March 2024.

The second part of phase 2 – the final stage of qualification – will feature 18 teams participating at the EHF EURO 2024 and takes place in May 2024.

World Championship co-hosts Croatia, Denmark – who are also the defending champions – and Norway, as well as the three best-ranked teams at the EHF EURO, directly qualify for the World Championship.

The final tournament in January 2025 is held with 32 participants in total.

photo © 2023 Slovak Handball Federation / Martin Simonides