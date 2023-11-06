Italian comeback highlights World Championship qualification
Italy, Slovakia, Estonia, and Finland have taken the first step on the long road to the 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship in Croatia, Denmark, and Norway. The four teams won their two-leg duels in phase 1 of the European qualification, with Italy making the headlines for beating Türkiye 37:27 at home on Sunday evening having lost the away leg by nine goals four days earlier.
EUROPEAN QUALIFICATION, PHASE 1:
- centre back Marco Mengon and left back Alessio Moretti both netted seven times to help Italy beat Türkiye 37:27 in a dramatic match on Sunday
- Türkiye had won the first leg 37:28 thanks to 10 goals each from Doruk Pehlivan and Ramazan Döne
- needing at least a 10-goal win to advance, Italy led the return leg by 12 with 50 seconds left (37:25); goals from Baran Nalbantoglu and Doruk Pehlivan then came too late for Türkiye
- Türkiye left back Doruk Pehlivan netted 17 times across the two matches
- Slovakia took the biggest win in the first leg – 33:23 against Kosovo, led by seven goals from left back Jakub Prokop – and could afford to lose the return leg by three, 28:25
- the Baltic derby went to Estonia, who narrowly defeated Latvia 30:29 in the first leg – despite a 12-goal outing from Latvia left back Ralfs Geislers – before winning the home leg 28:22
- building a 30-goal difference, Finland recorded the biggest aggregate win by far as they clearly beat Great Britain twice: 25:16 and 33:12, with left wing Benjamin Helander contributing 19 goals in total
- a fifth pairing involving Luxembourg and Israel has been postponed regarding the current situation in Israel
2025 IHF Men’s World Championship, European qualification phase 1:
(first leg / second leg)
> Türkiye vs Italy 37:28 / 27:37 -> Italy win 65:64 on aggregate
> Slovakia vs Kosovo 33:23 / 25:28 -> Slovakia win 58:51 on aggregate
> Latvia vs Estonia 29:30 / 22:28 -> Estonia win 58:51 on aggregate
> Great Britain vs Finland 16:25 / 12:33 -> Finland win 58:28 on aggregate
All eight matches are available on demand on EHFTV.
Italy, Slovakia, Estonia, Finland, and Luxembourg or Israel move on to the first part of phase 2 – joining Lithuania, Ukraine, and Belgium – with matches to be scheduled for 13/14 and 16/17 March 2024.
The draw for the first part of phase 2 takes place at the EHF office in Vienna on Tuesday 21 November at 11:00 CET and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.
The second part of phase 2 – the final stage of qualification – in May 2024 features 18 teams participating at the EHF EURO 2024. World Championship co-hosts Croatia, Denmark – who are also the defending champions – and Norway, as well as the three best-ranked teams at the EHF EURO, directly qualify for the 32-team World Championship.
photo © 2023 Luigi Canu / FIGH