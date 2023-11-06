Italian comeback highlights World Championship qualification

2025 IHF Men’s World Championship, European qualification phase 1:

(first leg / second leg)

> Türkiye vs Italy 37:28 / 27:37 -> Italy win 65:64 on aggregate

> Slovakia vs Kosovo 33:23 / 25:28 -> Slovakia win 58:51 on aggregate

> Latvia vs Estonia 29:30 / 22:28 -> Estonia win 58:51 on aggregate

> Great Britain vs Finland 16:25 / 12:33 -> Finland win 58:28 on aggregate

All eight matches are available on demand on EHFTV.

Italy, Slovakia, Estonia, Finland, and Luxembourg or Israel move on to the first part of phase 2 – joining Lithuania, Ukraine, and Belgium – with matches to be scheduled for 13/14 and 16/17 March 2024.

The draw for the first part of phase 2 takes place at the EHF office in Vienna on Tuesday 21 November at 11:00 CET and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

The second part of phase 2 – the final stage of qualification – in May 2024 features 18 teams participating at the EHF EURO 2024. World Championship co-hosts Croatia, Denmark – who are also the defending champions – and Norway, as well as the three best-ranked teams at the EHF EURO, directly qualify for the 32-team World Championship.

photo © 2023 Luigi Canu / FIGH