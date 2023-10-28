Live blog: Rapid, Esbjerg and DVSC lead at half-time
It's round 6 of the EHF Champions League Women, and SG BBM Bietigheim are hoping they can continue winning as they play Match of the Week in Odense. Györi Audi ETO and Ikast Handbold also have perfect runs to maintain, while IK Sävehof and MKS Zaglebie Lubin are both looking for their first wins.
- MOTW takes place at 16:00 CET on Sunday between Odense and Bietigheim
- on Saturday: at 16:00 CEST, Lubin vs Esbjerg, DVSC Schaeffler vs Brest Bretagne, and CS Rapid Bucuresti vs Krim; at 18:00 CEST, FTC vs Ikast
- also on Sunday: at 14:00 CET, Sävehof vs Györ; at 16:00 CET, Buducnost vs CSM Bucuresti, Vipers vs Metz
- read the round preview here and check out the group standings here
- watch live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply) and highlights on the Home of Handball YouTube channel
- follow the official EHF Champions League socials on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook
SATURDAY 28 OCTOBER
16:57
Esbjerg make a strong restart and are out to a five-goal lead already. They're doing a good job of breaking through the Lubin defence to score, and also of creating penalty opportunities - with four scored out of five attempts from the seven-metre line so far.
16:52
Here we go for another 30 minutes in three close games!
16:42 | HALF-TIME
DVSC SCHAEFFLER 15:14 BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL
Mirtill Petrus, and a good Gabrijela Bartulovic save of a shot by Alexandrina Barbosa just before the buzzer, make sure DVSC lead at the break. The home team look pretty comfortable, playing fluidly and defending well.
CS RAPID BUCURESTI 15:13 KRIM MERCATOR LJUBLJANA
In a timeout just before the half-time buzzer as Krim close in, Rapid coach David Ginesta puts the focus on marking Valentina Klemencic. It's Krim left back Tjaša Stanko who scores, however, to make sure Krim go into the dressing room just two goals down. They have finished the half very strongly, but need to keep the momentum up to challenge an impressive home team.
MKS ZAGLEBIE LUBIN 14:17 TEAM ESBJERG
A period with no goals for Lubin from the 20th minute on was key to allowing Esbjerg to take a three-goal lead, but the visitors may have been expecting to be further ahead by now and Lubin can be pleased with their first-half performance. However, with the likes of Henny Reistad and Nora Mørk on court, Esbjerg are likely to pile on the pressure in the second half.
16:29
There's some really excellent goalkeeping going on today! Catherine Gabriel is definitely making a difference for DVSC, keeping them level with Brest.
16:24
Ivana Kapitanovic is having a great day, making save after save; from her latest, Dorina Korsós picks up the fastbreak and makes it 12:6. Krim are really not finding solutions to the Rapid attack and their defence is not proving terribly effective.
Elsewhere, Lubin and DVSC are putting up good fights against their visitors - it's 9:10 in Poland, and Jesper Jensen calls a timeout. He would have been expecting his team to be leading by a greater margin by now.
16:17
With Jovanka Radicevic encouraging her team on, Krim have pulled themselves into the game - although Rapid still lead 8:5.
Esbjerg have taken a 7:4 lead in Lubin, while it's level between DVSC and Brest Bretagne in Debrecen.
16:07
Rapid have a rapid start to their game against Krim, scoring four times in the first six minutes to establish a good lead. It's far closer elsewhere.
16:01
The games have started!
15:54
Coverage has started on EHFTV for all three of the early games. If you can't access EHFTV the game will be shown by a local broadcaster in your country.
15:45
Later on today, at 18:00 CEST, FTC host Ikast. Last season's runners-up have had their worst-ever start to the Champions League since their debut, with four losses and one draw. Meanwhile Ikast have had a stunning return to the top tier, with five wins from five games to extend their unbroken streak from the EHF European League last season. Ikast are the only unbeaten team in group B and have the best attack of the competition, with 157 goals scored, or 35 goals per game on average.
15:35
We start off today with three potentially intriguing games.
DVSC Schaeffler welcome Brest Bretagne to Hungary for the first meeting between the two sides. It's Brest's 90th Champions League match; they have won 38 and drawn 14, with the remaining games all defeats. So far this year Brest have won two out of three away games, while DVSC have won two out of three of their home games, so they enter pretty much even when it comes to performances.
In Bucharest, Rapid welcome Krim in group B. This is the third time the two sides meet, after last season's play-offs where Rapid won 54:53 on aggregate after one victory apiece. However, Krim have had the better start to this season.
Finally at 16:00, Zaglebie Lubin host Esbjerg. Lubin are yet to win a game in their debut Champions League season, and Esbjerg will be a hard game. The Danes have won the last three matches and are playing well; Anna Kristensen is the third-best goalkeeper in the competition so far, and Kristine Breistøl is jointly the third-best scorer.
15:20
Here's the schedule of fixtures for today and tomorrow. We get underway at 16:00 CEST today with three games, while tomorrow's matches start at 14:00 CET - remember the clocks go back tonight, so you have an extra hour to wait for the games. Sorry.
15:10
Hello and welcome to the live blog for round 6 of the EHF Champions League Women. There are four matches today and tomorrow, and we get this blog started with the round preview, which will tell you all the key facts you need to know about each of them.