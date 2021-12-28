Eight unsung heroes of the Men’s EHF EURO

Who does not remember Andreas Wolff’s jaw-dropping performance in the Men’s EHF EURO 2016 final? Or Sander Sagosen’s smashing the record for most goals scored in a single EURO at the 2020 edition?

The EHF EURO is not only about those who have forced our eyes their way in the big moments, however. There are plenty of unsung heroes, who captured our attention yet not the title, who raised the trophy while being overshadowed by others but deserve their contributions to be celebrated, or who headlined an event without making it to the final weekend.

Here, we list the top unsung heroes in the history of the Men’s EHF EURO.

1. Alex Dujshebaev, Spain

Dujshebaev got the glory of the trophy in both 2018 and 2020 and even silver in 2016, but in 2020 in particular, he may have been a little overlooked considering his role in Spain’s success.

With 37 goals that placed him fifth in the overall top scorer standings, as well as 32 assists that put him fourth in the overall ranking, Dujshebaev was Spain’s leader in both statistics. The right back did not receive All-star honours, his position was occupied by his teammate Jorge Maqueda, yet was critical for his side nonetheless.

The definition of a clutch player, Dujshebaev scored the match-winning goal in the semi-final when Slovenia had fought back to within one, taking Spain to their third straight EURO final with at 34:32 victory. He has since shown even more of a tendency for the money time goals, at both the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and in the Champions League.

Dujshebaev will not play the upcoming EHF EURO as he aims to get his shoulder back to full strength.

2. Alfredo Quintana, Portugal

Alongside Sagosen, which individuals spring to mind as consistently standing out for their team at the EHF EURO 2020? Alfredo Quintana was undoubtedly one of the most iconic players at the 2020 edition with his charismatic celebrations as Portugal powered to a history-making result of sixth place, 14 years after their previous participation in the pinnacle event.

With their campaign at the EHF EURO 2020, Portugal returned to international competitions with a bang and made it clear they are not only here to stay, but here to fight for the top positions. Alongside his 84 saves that put him third overall in that ranking, Quintana had a key role in Portugal being able to play their highly effective seven-against-six.

Tragedy was to follow, with the handball community mourning the sudden passing of Quintana early in 2021, but his performances and the images of him enjoying the magical campaign in 2020 will never be forgotten.

3. Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson, Iceland

The top scorer of all time in the Men’s EHF EURO, Iceland stalwart Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson played his last edition of the event in 2020 before retiring. His 18 goals in Malmö took Sigurdsson to an overall tally of 288, with Nikola Karabatic his closest rival, now on 264. Sigurdsson also ranks among the top for matches played at the EHF EURO, with 59 appearances across two decades of EURO participations, starting in 2000.

And there’s more: The left wing holds the record for the most goals scored in international handball, with a staggering total of 1,875 goals in 364 matches.

In terms of the trophy glory however, Sigurdsson never got that taste of victory. He was part of the Iceland team that took the bronze medal at the EHF EURO 2010 and also clinched Olympic silver in 2008, but his individual successes make for a decidedly longer list.

4. Germany’s underdog 2016 squad

Before the EHF EURO 2016 final, German journalists joked about how their national team was contesting the trophy game with a line-up of players even these experts who cover everything in handball had hardly heard of. A string of injuries to high-profile stars such as Uwe Gensheimer, Patrick Wiencek and Paul Drux prior to the event, to which injuries for the likes of Christian Dissinger and Steffen Weinhold were added during the tournament, meant far less experienced players had to step in.

Yet Germany went all the way, shocking the European handball world as they dominated Spain in the final.

The side were undoubtedly helped by the unprecedented performance from Andreas Wolff, which forced Spain to set an unenviable record for fewest goals in the first half of a EURO final, but there are 16 players on a start list and the remainder certainly deserve a huge nod.

Among them, Tobias Reichmann’s sharpshooting was highly memorable, as the right wing became Germany’s top scorer at the event (46 goals) and second overall, and also earned the All-star Team spot for his position. In the back court, Steffen Fäth played a huge role, scoring 30 goals to rank as Germany’s second top scorer and also placing fifth in the overall list of assists, with 29.

Kai Häfner and Julius Kühn came into the team late as injury replacements, but Häfner top-scored the final, with seven goals, and the two were crucial in the semi-final win versus Norway.

5. Kiril Lazarov, North Macedonia

It is hard to say whether Macedonians are prouder of Kiril Lazarov or their Ajvar, but Lazarov is definitely up there — and for very good reason. Lazarov is perhaps one of the greatest unsung heroes of the EURO in terms of decoration with titles, but by no means overlooked in terms of individual performance recognition.

Until Sagosen struck 65 times at the EHF EURO 2020, Lazarov was the record holder for most goals scored in one edition of the event, with 61 goals in 2012. It is worth noting that Sagosen played nine matches at the EHF EURO 2020, while Lazarov played seven in 2012.

Although he has taken the top scorer crown in all major competitions — the EHF EURO, the World Championship and the EHF Champions League — he has never received All-star Team accolades while playing for the national team. But his chance is not gone, as the icon of Macedonian handball is now the national team coach, and who knows what he can achieve in his new role?

6. Filip Jicha, Czech Republic

Has any individual who did not even reach the semi-finals headlined a single EHF EURO as much as 2010 MVP, All-star Team left back and top scorer Filip Jicha?

The Czech back scored 53 goals at the championship where his team finished eighth. Both Jicha and second-ranked top scorer Luka Zvizej (Slovenia) played two fewer games than the next on the overall ranking of goals contributed.

Later in 2010, Jicha would win his first EHF Champions League trophy with THW Kiel, the team he now coaches. He was also named 2010 IHF World Player of the Year, in part for his EURO performance.

7. Kasper Hvidt, Denmark

Before there was Niklas Landin, there was Kasper Hvidt. A true hero for Denmark, but one who only got the trophy once despite many standout appearances at EHF EUROs.

Hvidt reached the medal round no fewer than four times before finally climbing to the top of the EURO podium, with Denmark securing the bronze medal in 2002, 2004 and 2006. In 2008, the medal around his neck was finally gold and he was named the All-star Team goalkeeper after achieving the top statistics in his position.

Hvidt certainly received attention, but given Landin stepped into his shoes, the gap left behind was not so noticeable and he may not be remembered outside Denmark in the way he deserves.

8. Andrey Lavrov, Russia

If we speak of iconic players, Andrej Lavrov is one of the standouts of the game. The goalkeeper won every major international title available in handball and is the joint-record holder for the most Olympic participations in handball, with five.

His Olympic record is unbeatable, but he only achieved the ultimate EHF EURO glory once, in 1996, when Russia took their sole gold at the championship. Lavrov also won silver in 1994 and 2000.

Lavrov has in no way been overlooked, his contribution to his country’s success has well and truly stood the test of time and, despite some lost finals, even become far more acknowledged. His status as a living legend has been cemented as the space he left behind became increasingly noticeable.