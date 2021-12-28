Montenegro on the hunt for second victory

Montenegro hope their sixth EHF EURO will bring them to the main round for the first time. After finishing 18th in 2020, Montenegro want to take a step further in January.

Three questions ahead of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022:

Can Montenegro make a surprise in Group A?

Zoran Roganovic and his well-equipped squad are dreaming of a second win at the EHF EURO. Since their first appearance in 2008, Montenegro waited 12 years for their first historic win, before beating Serbia 22:21.

They hope to make at least one win in group A. Denmark are favorites in the group, however, Montenegro, Slovenia and North Macedonia can easily give us exciting matches and all three will believe they can claim at least one win.

“We played many times before with Slovenia and North Macedonia, even with Denmark we have history. We need to come with new tactical details and surprise our opponents,” says coach Zoran Roganovic.

What is Montenegro’s biggest strength?

Montenegro boast a good defensive line with Nebojsa Simic between the posts to guard it, and an effective attack with players like the young Kielce right back Branko Vujovic, and experienced left backs Vasko Sevaljevic and Miloš Božovic. When you add Zoran Roganovic and his Scandinavia-influenced handball with the new style of play he wants his team to implement, you get a Montenegro team with greater self-confidence then before. Summed up, their biggest strength is their team spirit and belief.

Can this EHF EURO put the spotlight on some new players?

Montenegro has a roster which has not changed much in the last couple of years, with no big surprises on the list.

Players gaining experiences throughout Europe makes up the core of Roganovic’s team. However, there are number of younger and not so well-known players still waiting to shine on the big stage. One of the tasks for Montenegro will be to find them.

“I have high expectations for this EHF EURO. I want to make a step further because that would be a clear sign of our progress. One of the things I want to achieve is to have younger players, who did not have a chance to represent their country yet,” says Roganovic.

Under the spotlight: Nebojsa Simic

When it comes to this Montenegro team, it is hard to pick only one player to be the main link. But despite their powerful offensive players and strong defensive players, there is no good team without good goalkeepers. Montenegro has Nebojsa Simic between the posts, an experienced shot-stopper playing for Bundesliga club Melsungen, who could make all the difference.

Self-esteem

The Montenegrin squad has good individuals with experience of playing at EHF EUROs as well as exciting matches. They proved their worth in qualification group 8, winning three out of six matches and finishing second behind Sweden. They want to prove they are progressing and should not be taken for granted. They want to believe that the main round is a possibility.

“We hope we can keep up with our opponents, even past the group phase. For a very long time, we played with around 13 players. That is our base this time too. Even though we are talking about group phase matches, I am very optimistic and I plan to pass this round,” explains the 44-year-old coach.

What the numbers say

Montenegro has good chemistry in the team, however, they finished 18th at the EHF EURO 2020 after three consecutive 16th places in previous tournaments. They are hoping for an improvement and they have deserved it. As well as they aim for a second win at the EURO stage after that historic one in 2020. With that win, they are on 16 defeats and one draw from 18 matches.

Past achievements

Men’s EHF EURO participations (including 2022): 6

Best result: 12th (2008)