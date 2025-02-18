Elver has overcome three ACL injuries in her career, which delayed her debut at major championships in the Denmark jersey — and had an impact on the way she plays, helping to bring her focus more to the overall maximum engagement of attacking weapons she has mentioned.
“I think earlier, I've been a little bit reckless in like, going into every situation and always just don't think about any consequences. Of course, when you have those kinds of injuries that I have, then I think I'm now better at choosing which situations to go into and when to take my chance, instead of going into everything that I can.
“These injuries also made me find this path that is like, I think it's really fun to use others’ competencies and see what are they good at, so it's not only about me but more about the whole dynamic of the team.”
Elver has spent her entire career so far in Denmark. She plays for Denmark and in Denmark. But as an attacking specialist, has she looked further afield for more inspiration? Taken different ideas from other playing styles?
“Of course, I'm pretty Danish because I've never played in another country and I'm mostly playing with Danish or Scandinavian players. For me it's more about looking at players and taking something,” she says.
“It's probably not specifically a style from a country or way of playing in a country, but more looking at players who I think are inspiring and who I think can do something that I can use. Then I try to find my way and take what I can use from different players.”
In terms of current players, or at least recently retired ones, Elver names Stine Oftedal Dahmke as a big inspiration. Although Elver is only seven years younger than Oftedal, that was still enough of a gap for the Norwegian star to be blazing a path when the Danish centre back was making her way to the elite level. Elver will follow Oftedal’s footsteps as she moves to Györ for her first venture outside Denmark ahead of the 2025/26 season.
“Stine Oftedal — she's set for herself. She's so good that we never get around her. I think her way of playing when she was playing was incredible, and I've looked a lot on her to see how I could improve my game. But I would also say one of my friends, Mathias Gidsel, who is playing in the Danish national team — I'm also looking at him because his way of understanding the game and like taking it to a new way, I think that is really inspiring and he is developing handball in a new way.”
Going back even further, Elver identifies the legendary Anja Andersen as a key inspiration.
“When you're a Danish handball girl, then I think you have to say Anja Andersen, because she was so incredible and had a big impact on the handball in Denmark and how we all want to play handball now. I think she was really inspiring.”