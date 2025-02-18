The Women’s EHF EURO 2024 saw Denmark cement their status as a current — returned — powerhouse, as the side reached the final for the second time in a row and took their fifth medal in four years. One of the key players that led them to the podium was centre back Helena Elver, for whom it was the debut EHF EURO.

Elver was part of the Denmark team that celebrated the bronze medals at the 2023 World Championship on home turf and at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. At the EHF EURO 2024, she was instrumental as playmaker, finishing as the team’s second top scorer and ranking among the top for assists at the tournament overall.

Elver’s focus is entirely on attack, as she has hardly stood on the defensive end of the court for years, whether playing for Denmark or her club Odense Håndbold.

“I think that actually happened pretty like fast when I came to Odense in 2020. Before that I was playing a lot both ways and then it changed,” says Elver. “It was also a big step to go from my club in Aarhus and then to Odense — it was quite a big step up, so I think that happened quite naturally, that I didn't play so much defence in the beginning and then it just became that I don't play it at all.

“I've always liked attack more than defence because I really like the tactics about how to create the game in the attack and how to make it unique and put my players in the right positions and situations that I know that they are really good at. I think it became easier to think a lot more tactics in that end when it's only in that end I have to think about.”

Elver’s view of the game, with her concentration on attack, is entirely about the flow and cohesion at that end of the court. She does not favour a specific move or action when asked what her favourite part of the game is.

“I would say that, of course, I also like to score goals, but I think actually that I like the most to play an attack that is really like going through so that I really feel like everybody is in their best position,” says the 26-year-old. “Not only to make an assist but more that I feel like the attack is really complete and that I feel like the whole team is in a really good dynamic.”