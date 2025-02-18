Elver’s game: “I really like the tactics about how to create the game in attack”

Elver’s game: “I really like the tactics about how to create the game in attack”

EHF / Courtney Gahan
18 February 2025, 14:30

Attacking specialist and playmaker Helena Elver is a student of offensive tactics, having focused exclusively on that area for years. She does not have a favourite kind of move to execute or goal to score. For her, the game is all about the whole line-up on court having the best possible dynamic in every attack she leads — about how to ensure the strengths of each individual are maximised in order to make every attack complete. Elver describes her view in this new instalment of the “Handball Through My Eyes” series.

The Women’s EHF EURO 2024 saw Denmark cement their status as a current — returned — powerhouse, as the side reached the final for the second time in a row and took their fifth medal in four years. One of the key players that led them to the podium was centre back Helena Elver, for whom it was the debut EHF EURO. 

Elver was part of the Denmark team that celebrated the bronze medals at the 2023 World Championship on home turf and at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. At the EHF EURO 2024, she was instrumental as playmaker, finishing as the team’s second top scorer and ranking among the top for assists at the tournament overall. 

Elver’s focus is entirely on attack, as she has hardly stood on the defensive end of the court for years, whether playing for Denmark or her club Odense Håndbold. 

“I think that actually happened pretty like fast when I came to Odense in 2020. Before that I was playing a lot both ways and then it changed,” says Elver. “It was also a big step to go from my club in Aarhus and then to Odense — it was quite a big step up, so I think that happened quite naturally, that I didn't play so much defence in the beginning and then it just became that I don't play it at all.

“I've always liked attack more than defence because I really like the tactics about how to create the game in the attack and how to make it unique and put my players in the right positions and situations that I know that they are really good at. I think it became easier to think a lot more tactics in that end when it's only in that end I have to think about.”

Elver’s view of the game, with her concentration on attack, is entirely about the flow and cohesion at that end of the court. She does not favour a specific move or action when asked what her favourite part of the game is. 

“I would say that, of course, I also like to score goals, but I think actually that I like the most to play an attack that is really like going through so that I really feel like everybody is in their best position,” says the 26-year-old. “Not only to make an assist but more that I feel like the attack is really complete and that I feel like the whole team is in a really good dynamic.”

Although Elver does not have a penchant for scoring, she is in the midst of what looks to be her best season yet in the EHF Champions League in that respect — she has notched up 30 goals. One more and she will equal her career best, recorded in 2023/24. 

Aside from the more complex side of attack, considering tactics and the individuals on court and how to get the best out of each and every player, there is one area Elver enjoys that is simpler to label: Speed. 

“I really like to play fast and also to prioritise sometimes to take the risks and the chances to make these goals that can be really easy to get, but, in the mind, can also really be something that makes the game easier. But for me, a fast play is really fun, and I love when we can use that in the attack — in the fast break but also in the attack,” says Elver. 

Coming on as an attacking specialist, Elver is naturally swapping with a defender in her team’s line-up each time the ball changes ends. Problems there can have a significant impact on a game and allow easy goals for the opponents, so it is vital that the process is smooth, ensuring neither Denmark nor Odense are left shorthanded when Elver is leaving the court and also that the attack can function in the way her side wants. 

If they want to play fast, she needs to get on the court fast. To achieve that, especially looking at success in offence and making the most of the rapid movement down the court, communication is key.  

“It's also about both that the one who's changing with me is really fast out, but also that we have talked about on the team how we want to play fast breaks. Especially with some of my teammates in Odense, we are really trying always to find the small situation that makes it easier for my breakthrough in a fast break,” says Elver. 

“For example, when Mie [Højlund] sometimes has the ball, she creates a lot of attention and then sometimes that makes my situation a lot better, when she plays it at the right time. So, we talk a lot about these things and that's also what I think is really working.”

Elver has the benefit of playing alongside many of the same athletes in the national team and with Odense, which helps ensure they are on the same page with their approach — but that does not mean adjustments are not made during matches. That relates also to the offensive tactics. Any team will study their opponents before meeting them and therefore have some idea of what to expect, but sport is unwritten and the unexpected is a part of that. 

“We always see tactics before and I always watch a game from our opponents before, so that's of course also in my mind. But I think mostly in games, it's about what is working and what is not from the tactics that we made, and then use that, because they can also change stuff and do things differently than what they did on what we saw on video,” says Elver. “The fun part for me in attack is seeing how are they now? And what can we do against them in these situations and how they're playing now?”

The mind game is constant. In a standard attack, Elver is always considering multiple factors. 

“It's a lot about how to put my teammates in those situations that makes them better and of course also makes myself better, but I think, for me, it's really fun to work with other individuals, like how they are playing and see what they're good at and then use that. 

“It's not an assist or a goal for me — it's more about how can I make the attack the best it can be? With those different individuals we have on the field, how can I put them in those situations that makes them the best? So, I think that's what runs through my mind is, what can we do so this or this person can score a goal or can make this situation?”

Elver has overcome three ACL injuries in her career, which delayed her debut at major championships in the Denmark jersey — and had an impact on the way she plays, helping to bring her focus more to the overall maximum engagement of attacking weapons she has mentioned. 

“I think earlier, I've been a little bit reckless in like, going into every situation and always just don't think about any consequences. Of course, when you have those kinds of injuries that I have, then I think I'm now better at choosing which situations to go into and when to take my chance, instead of going into everything that I can. 

“These injuries also made me find this path that is like, I think it's really fun to use others’ competencies and see what are they good at, so it's not only about me but more about the whole dynamic of the team.” 

Elver has spent her entire career so far in Denmark. She plays for Denmark and in Denmark. But as an attacking specialist, has she looked further afield for more inspiration? Taken different ideas from other playing styles? 

“Of course, I'm pretty Danish because I've never played in another country and I'm mostly playing with Danish or Scandinavian players. For me it's more about looking at players and taking something,” she says. 

“It's probably not specifically a style from a country or way of playing in a country, but more looking at players who I think are inspiring and who I think can do something that I can use. Then I try to find my way and take what I can use from different players.”

In terms of current players, or at least recently retired ones, Elver names Stine Oftedal Dahmke as a big inspiration. Although Elver is only seven years younger than Oftedal, that was still enough of a gap for the Norwegian star to be blazing a path when the Danish centre back was making her way to the elite level. Elver will follow Oftedal’s footsteps as she moves to Györ for her first venture outside Denmark ahead of the 2025/26 season.  

“Stine Oftedal — she's set for herself. She's so good that we never get around her. I think her way of playing when she was playing was incredible, and I've looked a lot on her to see how I could improve my game. But I would also say one of my friends, Mathias Gidsel, who is playing in the Danish national team — I'm also looking at him because his way of understanding the game and like taking it to a new way, I think that is really inspiring and he is developing handball in a new way.” 

Going back even further, Elver identifies the legendary Anja Andersen as a key inspiration. 

“When you're a Danish handball girl, then I think you have to say Anja Andersen, because she was so incredible and had a big impact on the handball in Denmark and how we all want to play handball now. I think she was really inspiring.” 

202502 My Game Elver Text 3

Photos © 2024-25 Lau Nielsen (Odense); Aniko Kovacs (Györ)

