MOTW travels to Slovenia and France for decisive clashes

Krim and Podravka are level on 11 points in group A heading into the 14th and last round of the group phase.

At stake in their MOTW on Saturday (live on EHTV at 18:00 CET) is the fourth position in the final standings. Since Krim won their first meeting in Croatia back in round 1 in September — by a single goal, 24:23 — a draw will be enough for the Slovenian side to finish fourth.

PSG vs Veszprém on Thursday 27 February (live on EHFTV at 20:45 CET) in the penultimate round of the men's top flight is a clash between two of the best-ever teams on the continent that are yet to win the EHF Champions League title.

While the Hungarian side are the runaway leaders in group A, Paris are in a fierce battle with Sporting CP and Füchse Berlin for a top-two finish and direct entry into the quarter-finals.

