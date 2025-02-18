MOTW travels to Slovenia and France for decisive clashes

MOTW travels to Slovenia and France for decisive clashes

18 February 2025, 11:00

The EHF has announced the last two games in February that get the Match of the Week label: Krim Mercator Ljubljana against HC Podravka Vegeta in the final round of the EHF Champions League Women group phase, and Paris Saint-Germain Handball against One Veszprém HC in round 13 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

Krim and Podravka are level on 11 points in group A heading into the 14th and last round of the group phase.

At stake in their MOTW on Saturday (live on EHTV at 18:00 CET) is the fourth position in the final standings. Since Krim won their first meeting in Croatia back in round 1 in September — by a single goal, 24:23 — a draw will be enough for the Slovenian side to finish fourth.

PSG vs Veszprém on Thursday 27 February (live on EHFTV at 20:45 CET) in the penultimate round of the men's top flight is a clash between two of the best-ever teams on the continent that are yet to win the EHF Champions League title.

While the Hungarian side are the runaway leaders in group A, Paris are in a fierce battle with Sporting CP and Füchse Berlin for a top-two finish and direct entry into the quarter-finals.

All MOTW games are streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary and receive extensive coverage including exclusive behind-the-scenes footage across all EHF Champions League social media channels as well as on eurohandball.com.

Match of the Week schedule

EHF Champions League Women:

Round 14 | Krim Mercator Ljubljana vs HC Podravka Vegeta – Saturday 22 February, 18:00 CET

Machineseeker EHF Champions League:

Round 13 | Paris Saint-Germain Handball vs One Veszprém HC – Thursday 27 February, 20:45 CET

 

