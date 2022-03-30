Elverum’s bet on young talent yields results

It gets even tougher, as no team from the 16 who started the European premium competition is younger than Elverum. At an average age of 24.1 years old this season, the Norwegian side is 2.1 years younger than the EHF Champions League Men average and a full 1.5 years younger than PSG.

However, the youth has its advantages. Despite boasting players with little to no experience in the competition, Elverum have found a lasting contribution from many young players, including Hungarian right back Dominik Mathe, who scored 55 goals this season before getting injured in February and will leave for PSG this summer.

“Our plan is to get better and better every season. We know that we are no world-beaters, but we like to make it tough for other teams to win against us. It is true, we have a very young team, but this is a team that is learning to get better and better each season.

“But it is also up to the players to have meaningful contributions to the game. We usually hold training sessions, in every aspect of the game. It does not matter if there is physical training, tactical training sessions or we focus on the players’ mentality. However, they have to improve by themselves,” says Borge Lund.

Youth to the fore

Placing such confidence in young players could backfire spectacularly but even against the toughest opposition in Europe, Elverum have fared well. Indeed, they have even been impressive at times, like in the 34:30 away win against Pick Szeged. In fact, five of their eight points were secured in away games, a surprising feature for such a young team.

More so, Elverum’s top scorers in the competition are among the youngest players in the team. Backs Mathe, Eric Johansson, Tobias Grøndahl and left wing Sindre Heldal combined for 252 goals this season, 60.4 per cent of Elverum’s 417 goals in the group phase.

None of them is older than 23 years old, a sign of two things. Elverum could either build a core which can get better and better in the years to come, or become a team that is renowned for creating young stalwarts to light up the competition.