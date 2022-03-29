Toulouse keep chances alive with home win
Toulouse might not have looked like favourites ahead of their confrontation with Benfica, but tonight, only the lucky ones can guess the outcome of the clash between the two sides.
If the Portuguese side kept up the rhythm in the first half, Toulouse put their feet to the pedal after the break to create a gap on the scoreboard.
And with a four-goal advantage between the two sides halfway through, Toulouse can still dream of a quarter-finals ticket.
LAST 16:
Fenix Toulouse HB (FRA) vs SL Benfica (POR) 38:34 (17:20)
- while the two teams played on an equal level during most of the first half, it only took Benfica three minutes to make a break right before half-time, taking a three-goal advantage back to the dressing room
- the hosts turned things around within 15 minutes of coming back on the court. Backed up by Nemanja Ilic and Erwin Feuchtmann, Toulouse took a three-goal advantage of their own at the 45th minute
- the last quarter of the game was a breathtaking one, with Benfica coming back within one before Toulouse finally broke through, scoring three goals in the empty net to come out on top
- Petar Djordjic netted 13 times for Benfica, finishing as best scorer of the game, while Nemanja Ilic scored eight for Toulouse
38 goals, a team performance for Toulouse
Benfica were led by Petar Djordjic, who scored 13 goals. As for Toulouse, it was more a team affair. Nemanja Ilic netted eight times, while five of his teammates scored five times. Danger came from everyone within the French side, as four backcourt players were among those five five-goals scorers, as well as line player Fredric Pettersson. No surprise, then, that Benfica’s defence was a little overwhelmed tonight.
The task wasn't easy and it was difficult to find solutions. We had some problems in defense in the first half, we lost balls and they took the advantage to halftime. In the second half, we try to change something in defense, our goalkeeper performed well and all with the help of this crowd; the arena was amazing.
We couldn’t stop the fast break, they played good and very fast. We also made some mistakes and they scored easy goals. We will be here at home for the 2nd game and we'll give everything to advance to the next round.