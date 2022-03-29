Toulouse keep chances alive with home win

Toulouse might not have looked like favourites ahead of their confrontation with Benfica, but tonight, only the lucky ones can guess the outcome of the clash between the two sides.

If the Portuguese side kept up the rhythm in the first half, Toulouse put their feet to the pedal after the break to create a gap on the scoreboard.

And with a four-goal advantage between the two sides halfway through, Toulouse can still dream of a quarter-finals ticket.