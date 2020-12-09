Elverum vs Flensburg named Match of the Week

The Match of the Week in round 10 of the EHF Champions League Men is the last one in the calendar year 2020 and it will now be in Norway.

An intriguing battle between Elverum Handball and SG Flensburg-Handewitt takes place on Thursday 10 December at 18:45 CET in Norway and will be streamed live with English commentary from Chris O'Reilly on EHFTV, and the MOTW tag further includes extensive on-court and behind-the-scenes coverage on EHF's social media channels before, during and after the game.

The two clubs have already clashed this season, with Flensburg winning in round 5, and if that 37:35 goal-fest is anything to go by, we should be in for a treat on Thursday.

A victory for Flensburg would put them joint-top of group A heading into the winter break, while Elverum will be hoping to claim their first home victory and propel themselves into the play-off places.