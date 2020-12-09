16:15

Will the battle between the centre backs prove pivotal in Match of the Week? Gøran Søgard Johannessen has certainly been in excellent form for Flensburg in the Champions League since October.

15:40

One more noteworthy milestone ahead of this evening's match: today is SG Flensburg-Handewitt left wing Hampus Wanne's 27th birthday.

14:50

Our poll is taking place on Twitter ahead of Match Of The Week. Cast your vote now to tell us how you think will win tonight.

13:15

One striking fact ahead of this evening's match is that Flensburg have won all five of their games against Norwegian clubs in Europe, while Elverum have lost all five that they have played against German sides.

12:00

Ahead of Match of the Week between Elverum and Flensburg, you can take a look at the recent form of the two sides from our preview.

MOTW - Elverum Handball (NOR) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)

Thursday 10 December, 18:45 CET time, live on EHFTV.com

in round 5, Flensburg won the first meeting 37:35

the German side have won all three matches against Elverum, including the match in Norway last season, 34:28

Flensburg won their last game in the Bundesliga, in Göppingen, 30:23.

Flensburg have won eight of their nine games in the German league

Elverum remain on top of the Norwegian Eliteserien thanks to their 33:27 win on Sunday against Viking Handball

11:05

Good morning. After Wednesday night's two matches, our countdown to Match of the Week between Elverum and SG Flensburg-Handewitt begins here.

Norwegian Flensburg goalkeeper Torbjørn Bergerud is quoted here saying that Elverum "play with heart and passion." Will their commitment be enough to defeat Flensburg? We will find out at 18:45 CET.