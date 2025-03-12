Empower to Inspire: Baumann aims higher after home EHF EURO

While Baumann is reserved in the national team goals, she says the experience of the EHF EURO 2024 and seeing what Switzerland could achieve in only their second major tournament was a boost that impacts what they can hope for.

“I think it all started with believing in it, and now we can believe in even more, of course. If you get to something you have higher ambitions afterwards. For us, it's really, I think, step by step going now. We want to qualify for every single championship — World or EURO — and there reach main rounds and play the top 12.”

Looking to the more immediate future, Baumann positively anticipates the upcoming move to Viborg.

“I'm just really excited. Really looking forward to, of course, playing handball on a higher level, having bigger challenges as well. And then also personally how I will get along with new people. I have to meet new people. Totally new environment. Of course, I'm not in my safe space anymore. And so just really excited and really looking forward.”

In terms of achieving her goal of going as far as she can personally, Baumann says it is all about giving 100 per cent all the time.

“It's just about giving everything when I do something. When I go to training, I train as hard or as good as I can or try with intensity and do it 100 per cent. And then also doing the recovery. Just everything around it. Eating the right things.”

Given her age, Baumann has been in a period of sharp growth when it comes to handling the day to day of being a professional athlete as she moves towards the achievement of her goals. The academy and EHF’s Respect Your Talent programme, of which Baumann has been part since the W17 EHF EURO 2023, have been instrumental in that.