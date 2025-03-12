Playing in the middle of the defence means cooperating with another core defender. Three players stand out for Zein in terms of who he has experienced the best collaboration with.
“The best connection for me in the middle is Ibrahim Elmasry,” says Zein of his Egypt national teammate. “I learnt from him a lot. He's very, very good — not because he's strong and that. No. He's very, very good just to read the game, to read the other team, to read what they are doing.
“He begins to tell us ‘They will do that and that. Take care: Ali, block; Ali, block extra on your left; and Ali, he will come to you one-against-one. Give him the left side, not the right side.’ He is always speaking.
“This is what I like, and this is what I'm trying to learn from him because that's why he's amazing. He put us in another place in the World Championship and Olympic Games and African Championship.
“Defence next to [Ludovic] Fabregas in Barcelona was also amazing, because he's very strong, very smart, and he knows when he has to close to help you and when he doesn’t need to help you,” says Zein of his former teammate. Fabregas has since moved on to Veszprém, while Zein transferred to Dinamo in 2022, after the two raised the EHF Champions League trophy with Barça together.
According to Zein, Fabregas is one of those who have their eyes everywhere. “Always be in the middle seeing everything. Always looking left, right, up, down, in your back. This is what I like so much, and Fabregas is this kind of player in the middle.”
Another player still with Barça with whom Zein had a standout collaboration was Brazilian Thiagus Petrus. “These are the players who I defended next to in the middle where it was like, amazing,” says Zein of the three.