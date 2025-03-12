“The game is beginning from defence. If you don't have good defence, you will never win anything. You will never win against anyone. Always beginning from defence, fast break, attack, and after, come back running, turning back and after again. The cycle of handball, for my opinion, is beginning always from the defence,” says Egypt and Dinamo Bucuresti left back Ali Zein. “But that doesn’t mean that I only like defence. Of course, I like attack.

“Like anyone, I like attacking, like scoring, playing, enjoying. I enjoy both. From the defence, I’m beginning to attack, and defence gives me more confidence.”

Zein’s focus when talking about his view of the game seems to naturally sway towards defence, which leads to the question of whether he sees himself as somehow more defensively oriented. But that is not the case, and his overview is really simply his personal summary of what it is to be a player who contributes a lot at both ends of the court.

It is not unusual for a player to have a role in both attack and defence — what is unusual for a left back nowadays is that Zein is often found in the middle block.

“For me, it is not so easy now in the world to find someone who plays left back and defends in the middle,” says Zein, who was named MVP of the African Championship in 2018, before earning two more All-star Team nods as left back, in 2020 and 2022.

“I think this is a good advantage for any team — to have the back players that can defend in the middle. In this case, you don't need to change a lot of players to have the defence.”