Empower to inspire: How Pintea has harnessed the power of charity

Pintea has a huge heart, which immediately set her mind racing. She was already helping here and there, wherever she could, through her well-known profile in Romania. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she used one of her hobbies to help people in need.

During lockdown, Pintea knitted facemasks, which were donated or bid on, with all the money going to NGOs which helped people during the hard times. It was one way of giving back, in times of need, when lives were totally derailed.

Later, she had another challenge on her hands, which she tackled head on. After the EHF EURO 2022, where she played for Romania, Pintea went back home and set up a plan to further help people.

Alongside Plan B, the NGO represented by the women she met, she started to lend a hand and went to action.

“These children bring back memories of myself when I was a little kid. Once again, I know how difficult their life is, because I was there. They never left their village and such a chance, to go to Romania’s capital, Bucharest, and visit it is huge for their lives,” says Pintea.

The groundwork was laid quickly. The first draft was for Pintea to play a friendly game, with all the proceedings going to the underprivileged children. But she could not play by herself. Therefore, she went to her club, CSM Bucuresti, to help.

Immediately, the answer was positive. CSM decided that proceedings from tickets from several games would go to help the children assisted by Plan B, with some of them coming to Bucharest to visit the city and attend the team’s matches.

Pintea was named the ambassador of the cause, dubbed “Be a Tiger Santa for Christmas”, underlining the nickname of the club, “The Tigers”.