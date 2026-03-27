European handball’s Secretaries General meet in Lisbon

With topics ranging from areas of development, such as the EHF Master Plan and Grassroots Charter, to future competition systems on club and national team level as well as to media operations and promotion around the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 (3-20 December), the conference was not only an opportunity to convey information but also for the federations to engage in the sharing of knowledge and expertise.

In his opening words, EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner summarised the European Handball’s Federation mission to grow and promote handball as a perpetual circle of developing the sport, its athletes and teams, create visibility, awareness and role models and the investment in grassroots activities.

Hausleitner also looked back at key areas that were developed further and topics that were implemented since the previous Conference for Secretaries General which took place in March 2024.

These topics included the enlargement of the younger age category EHF EUROs from 16 to 24 teams, the development of consistent four-year rankings for national teams, the introduction of a new framework of coaches licensing, the advanced digitalisation of anti-doping education as well as comprehensive changes to the structure of the EHF’s club competitions.

As plans for the future Hausleitner outlined the introduction of new competitions, such as a Nations-League-like format for IHF World Championship Qualification, the further development of beach handball and highlight events, enlarging and enriching the fan and stakeholder community as well as a focus on women’s handball and emerging nations.

The two-day conference concluded with the draw of the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers on Thursday and workshop for the 32 participating federations on media marketing topics.

Photo: Sasa Pahic Szabo/EHF/kolektiff