Development and challenges in year one
In phase one, the project’s first year, the RBHF took several important steps. Talent development programmes were established, youth programmes strengthened, and professional support for players, coaches and referees was enhanced. The most significant milestone was the establishment of the first handball academy, in Antwerp.
The Flemish Handball Academy, based at Het Gymnasion Antwerpen, is now in its first academic year. After a successful first semester, it was decided that the programme would be expanded to include more age groups.
However, there were also challenges encountered, which are in the process of being overcome. The planned launch of the second academy, in Wallonia, was delayed due largely to misalignment of regulations for school sports programmes between the northern and southern regions of the country.
“We set ourselves a very ambitious goal: To launch two handball academies in Belgium, supported by clubs, schools, and local authorities. In the first year, we managed to start just one academy with 21 young talents. A second academy is now planned for 2025, and the first will soon grow to over 30 players,” says Boulet.
The work in the academies follows five key performance indicators, which form steps towards the ultimate achievement of the goals:
- Growth of enrolment
- Enhancing players’ international experience and progression to higher training levels
- Strengthening coaching capacity and talent detection
- Club involvement and long-term support
- Long-term goal: Producing national team players