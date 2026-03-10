Creation of the concept

For Belgium, the Master Plan project was a big step in a journey on which the federation had already embarked. The project presented an opportunity for the RBHF to move meaningfully forward with its development work.

“The Covid-19 crisis was a low point for Belgian handball. As a fully amateur sport, we had to stop all activities — even our national team couldn’t train or take part in the European championship qualifiers. It was a difficult time, but also a turning point. We decided it was time to take a new approach,” says RBHF General Secretary Dries Boulet.

“Belgium is politically divided, and sports are managed by regional governments rather than at the national level. But we made a deliberate choice to strengthen connections across language borders. The EHF Master Plan arrived at exactly the right moment, supporting our shift toward national development.

“Together with the EHF, we identified the most urgent needs. For us, long-term investment was key — especially in talent development. The handball academies we launched through the Master Plan are now the core of our strategy.”