Based in Vienna, EHF Marketing is a dynamic and fast-growing organisation that works closely with broadcasters, production partners and clubs to deliver high-quality media, content and broadcast standards across European club handball.

As part of this continued development, EHF Marketing is expanding its Media Operations and Rights & Exploitation teams to support the increasing reach and impact of Europe’s top handball competitions.

Both units play a central role in the coordination and commercial development of media, broadcast and rights-related activities across the EHF club competitions, including the organisation and delivery of host broadcast production for the flagship events such as the EHF FINAL4 and the EHF Finals.

With the ongoing development of the EHF competitions and their increasing international media coverage, EHF Marketing is strengthening its internal expertise across media rights management, production and broadcast operations, as well as content coordination.

The recently opened positions offer the opportunity to work within an international sports media environment and contribute to developing Europe’s leading club handball competitions and events.

For more details on the available roles, please visit our careers page.