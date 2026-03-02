Shaping the future: Women’s Handball Roadmap 2029

Bringing real change to women's handball
In order to implement its visions, the EHF will work in close collaboration with all relevant stakeholders to elevate the image, visibility and professional standing of female players and competitions, while also recognising the necessity of building comprehensive and inclusive development pathways, ensuring sustainable growth from grassroots participation to elite-level performance.
The EHF Secretary General, Martin Hausleitner, highlighted the federation's commitment to fostering sustainable growth for women's handball:
“In the last year, the European Handball Federation and the Women’s Handball Board have dedicated significant time and effort to creating sustainable grounds for growth and the promotion of the women’s game. The result of this joint work is the strategic plan, the Women’s Handball Roadmap 2029, which provides European handball with clear guidelines in the five development areas crucial for growing women’s handball and advancing women in the sport. The EHF is committed to growing the women’s game and will continue working to bring women’s handball to the next level in the coming years!”
The roadmap for the upcoming years is a reflection of the desired state of women's handball, according to Leonor Mallozzi, Women’s Handball Board Chairwoman:
“The Women’s Handball Roadmap 2029 motivates us and gives us an additional boost to carry on with our work and grow the playground for all women in handball to thrive. It reflects a clear vision of where we want to see women’s handball in the future. To create a safe environment for women in the game, it is crucial that all stakeholders recognise the importance of the roadmap and that we put in mutual work and effort to reach new heights.”