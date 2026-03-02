Shaping the future: Women’s Handball Roadmap 2029

With the ever-changing landscape of European handball, developing strategic plans is essential to ensure sustainable growth. Over the years, initiatives focused on women’s handball have been adapted to reflect the dynamic environment of the sport — from the "Reaching Higher — Together" vision presented in 2013, to Her Playground's "She grows. We win" and now the Women’s Handball Roadmap 2029.

Commitment to empowerment, integrity and inclusivity

This forward-thinking initiative promises to focus on multiple areas of growth, including prioritising the recruitment, development and retention of women across all areas of handball through tailored and long-term support structures.

With grassroots participation as a main subject in the proposed roadmap, the efforts will also concentrate on providing accessible and inclusive educational and career development opportunities, which are designed to prepare women for active and sustainable roles in the sport.

Last but not least, the EHF strengthens its commitment to inclusivity by aiming to establish systemic conditions that foster equal representation, visibility and meaningful participation of women at all levels of the sport.