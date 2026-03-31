“We launched the platform in Norway, and it quickly became a real hit. Out of 650 handball clubs in Norway, 380 use Learn Handball — that’s an incredible market share,” says Myrhol, who has also been head coach of the Norwegian top-division club Runar Sandefjord since 2024.
In 2019, an app was added alongside the online version of “Learn Handball”. Myrhol admits: “We had never programmed an app before, but we experimented, learned, and eventually created it.”
By then, it was obvious that Learn Handball would expand beyond Norway’s borders — first to Denmark, then to Germany. As a former player for Rhein-Neckar Löwen, Bjarte Myrhol was a good friend of Swiss superstar Andy Schmid. The current Swiss national team coach was immediately enthusiastic about the platform and, alongside Myrhol, became Co-founder of the German version, on the market since 2020, together with Swiss national Viktor Glatthard, who has lived in Norway and is a CEO of Learn Handball.
“Then came Covid. Many sports halls were closed, and many clubs had to suspend their training operations. We were faced with the next challenge. But we then produced a large number of outdoor training videos,” Myrhol says.