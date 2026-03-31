Often, the best ideas arise when you are faced with a challenge and searching for a solution. Ten years ago, Bjarte Myrhol had just such an idea.

“If your child wants to play handball, the team needs a coach. Often, it ends up being the parents — but how can they teach such a complex sport as handball in the simplest possible way if they were not top-level players themselves?”



This was the question posed by the Norwegian record international, who ended his career in 2021 following the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with 263 national team appearances and two World Championship finals (2017 and 2019) under his belt.

“Not every child can have a national team player as a father,” Myrhol points out.