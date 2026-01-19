In a show of support and community that captivated the European handball world, thousands of Faroese travelled to the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany and to watch the women’s side in their preliminary round campaign in Basel. The reward was witnessing both teams earning one point that felt like much more, thanks to draws against the two EHF EURO 2020 bronze medallists: Norway in the men’s case and Croatia in the women’s. They were significant results for the debutants and just part of how the Faroe Islands have made their mark outside their own borders in recent years.

But while the national teams may be more recently established on the international scene, handball is of course not anything new in the country. The Handball Federation of the Faroe Islands (HSF) is just now being rewarded for the work to develop its national teams to the top level, and the Master Plan project brings more attention to other areas that will take the federation several steps further.