Majority of KPIs for first six months surpassed
With the project activities quite readily accessible to the HSF in terms of implementation, the start has been smooth. Key performance indicators (KPIs) were set for the first six to 12 months, and all but one have already been achieved — and most surpassed.
|Area
|KPIs
|Achieved figures
|School handball
|
- 10 sessions
- one teacher seminar with 10 teachers
- 200 student participants
|
- 11 school sessions held
- 33 educators in teacher seminar
- 250 children participated
|Mini handball
|
- eight clubs offering mini handball
- conduct one annual mini handball workshop
- hold one mini handball day
|
- 120 children participated in the first mini handball day
- eight clubs have introduced mini handball programmes
|Coach education
|
- 20 participants in RINCK Convention Level 1 course
- 15 participants in RINCK Convention Level 3 course
|
- 33 participants completed the Level 1 course
- 13 started the Level 3 offering
|Referee education
|
- four C licence courses with 40 participants
- upgrade of the education pathway
|
- four C licence courses held with a total of 76 participants
- upgrade of the education pathway completed
Regarding the one KPI not met, the preparation of materials for mini handball coach workshops was more demanding than expected. Therefore, the first workshops will be held at the start of the new season.
On top of the extensive activities implemented, there has been considerable interest in the project from local media, thereby helping to raise further awareness of handball across the country.
“We’re really pleased with the progress so far. Participation has been high, and we’ve exceeded expectations in some areas — like school sessions and referee training. But most importantly, we now have a clearer picture of where we can go next,” says Thomsen.
“In the coming phase, we’ll be focusing on implementing the final parts of the first plan — like the mini-handball coach workshop — and scaling up our efforts to ensure long-term impact. That includes providing ongoing support to clubs, helping coaches grow, and making sure handball continues to reach new areas and new age groups. The foundation is in place — now it’s about building on it.”