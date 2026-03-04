Its core mission is the organisation of international handball events at the national team level, including the European Championships, at the club level with the European Champions League, the European League, and the European Cup, as well as numerous meetings, seminars, and congresses. Collaboration with partners and internationally active companies and agencies is a given.

To strengthen our finance team in Vienna, we are looking for an ACCOUNTANT with payroll experience.

Your responsibilities:

Independently performing day-to-day accounting tasks, including monthly account reconciliation

Preparing and processing payments

Providing ongoing information and invoicing to member associations and clubs

Preparing required tax and statistical reports

Preparing the balance sheet and preparing for the audit in cooperation with the CFO

Processing monthly payroll

Contributing to cost accounting and reporting

Your qualifications:

Successfully completed commercial training (e.g., business school or relevant degree)

Minimum of 5 years of professional experience in accounting — preferably with a certified accountant qualification

Experience with common accounting software solutions (preferably BMD NTCS)

Meticulous, responsible, and precise work ethic

Good English skills and strong communication skills

Direct contact with stakeholders

We offer the opportunity to work in an international environment with short decision-making processes, open communication, and a competitive sporting atmosphere. In addition to a gross monthly salary of at least EUR 3,500 (higher pay possible depending on professional experience), benefits include a Vienna public transport annual pass, the option of an employee bicycle leasing program, flexible working hours, employee events, additional days off, and a modern, centrally located work environment.

If you are interested in this position, we look forward to receiving your application by March 18, 2026, at application@eurohandball.com.