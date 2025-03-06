Sporting snatch quarter-final ticket; Berlin finish third
The Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 Group Phase came to a close on Thursday night with all group A matches, and we now know who will progress to the play-offs and who has booked a direct ticket to the quarter-finals — Sporting CP, along with Veszprém, are group A's direct quarter-final qualifiers. From group B, Aalborg locked up second position behind Barça and with that the second direct quarter-final spot from that group on Wednesday.
We didn't start the match well — maybe we thought we had already qualified for the next round. Our defence was good, especially in the second half, and I am proud of our seven-versus-six play, but unfortunately you can't win a match against Berlin with just five saves. From tomorrow, we will train even harder and improve our game.
We are very happy that we were able to win. I am proud of my team. It is never easy to win in Veszprém, so I think this was a historic success. We controlled the match in the first half, then Veszprém switched to a higher pace, thanks to which they managed to equalise. In the second half, we put them under more pressure, which paid off, but their seven-on-six game caused some headaches for us. However, we fought until the end, which has the result. It was also a one-goal match like in Berlin, only this time we won.
I would like to extend a big thank you to Fredericia Håndbold Klub for a fantastic experience. It was a pleasure to play against them, and the level of the game was really high. We had prepared for a tough match, and rightly so. Fredericia played with good energy, and we had to give our absolute best to secure the win.
Playing in the Champions League has been an incredible experience. Competing at this level is something special, and we have learned so much from every match. Of course, we are disappointed with our result, but we showed that we belong on this stage. Dinamo Bucuresti were the better team today, but we fought hard and proved what we stand for as a team.