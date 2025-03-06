Sporting snatch quarter-final ticket; Berlin finish third

The last night of group phase matches was packed with drama. Sporting were second in the group prior to round 14, but the Portuguese side almost lost it all in Plock, drawing at the last second (29:29) and securing second place in the end.

Berlin, who defeated Veszprém away, moved up a place to finish third — just above Paris Saint-Germain, despite the French side winning easily in Pelister, 35:26. While Paris will face Szeged in the play-offs, Berlin will have to beat Kielce to progress to the quarter-finals.

In the last game of the evening, Dinamo Bucuresti secured fifth place by winning in Fredericia, versus the debut team of the season, who were already out before round 14. Dinamo will meet SC Magdeburg in the play-offs.

Dinamo Bucuresti secured fifth place in the group after taking the two points in Fredericia, 37:32

Füchse Berlin caused the sensation of the evening by winning in Veszprém, 33:32

Tim Freihöfer was Füchse’s hero, scoring nine, including the game winner at the last second

after being down by five, Sporting saved their second place at the last second, taking a 29:29 draw in Plock

while Orri Þorkelsson scored the equaliser, Martim Costa netted 10 times for Sporting

despite their win in Pelister, 35:26, PSG fell to fourth place, as the losing side in the three-way tie with Sporting and Berlin

GROUP A

One Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 32:33 (16:17)

It took six minutes for Veszprém, who were already confirmed as group winners, to score their first goal. By then, Berlin had already netted three times. While Füchse took the upper hand quickly, with Mijajlo Marsenic scoring four in the first eight minutes, the hosts reacted and evened the score thanks to Aron Palmarsson, 4:4. But Berlin kept their momentum throughout most of the first half. Dejan Milosavljev, with his four saves in the opening, helped the visitors’ advantage grow to four goals at the 17th minute. A wisely taken timeout by Veszprém gave the hosts the opportunity to close the gap, and they levelled the score a couple of minutes later. The first half remained a close call, and it was only logical that Berlin headed to the dressing room leading by one (17:16).

The break did not allow the hosts to gather their thoughts. Still experiencing some trouble to score, the group leaders were also unable to stop their opponents. Lasse Andersson in particular was on fire, scoring eight, while Mathias Gidsel took things in hand in the last quarter. Gidsel netted three goals in a row at the start of the last 10 minutes to put the German side up by four. But just as it seemed Berlin were going to take a surprise win, things started to go the home side’s way. With Dragan Pechmalbec putting an extra effort, Veszprém came back within one with 90 seconds to play, and even levelled the score 15 seconds before the end. But Tim Freihöfer did not shake when he had the opportunity to score the game-winner on the buzzer, netting his ninth goal to secure the two points for his team.