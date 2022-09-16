Empowering referees to adapt to and handle pressure

The 12 referee pairs who will be officiating at the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 will be the most prepared of any in history.

In August they met in Vienna to ensure they know every facet of their job for the 47 matches, and there will be a new member of the EHF team helping them in their duties, world renowned sports psychologist Bojana Jelicic.

Jelicic has 15-years of elite sport psychology, and she is part of the EHF Scientific Network Group of Specialists and confident of offering significant value towards the performance of the referees at the flagship event in Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

“We will be speaking about crisis management on the field of play, and also about increased pressure on the officials,” Jelicic said. “The way I see it, this empowers them to adapt better to the environment that they're part of, to all the pressure that they're under.

Elite Performance

“When you learn more about yourself, you become more self-aware, you fix aspects that need fixing, or you build or develop certain characteristics or traits of yours. You empower yourself from certain aspects.

“That's why I use the word empowering because by building your individual self, you actually build your professional self and you strengthen yourself personally, therefore you, directly and indirectly, strengthen your professional self. That will make them feel more ready, more capable, more confident.”

Jelicic comes from an extensive background working with top-level athletes and teams. Outside handball, she has worked in football, volleyball, basketball, shooting, judo, karate, tennis, athletics, and biathlon.

Her background in handball includes the Serbia and Montenegro women’s teams and the Croatia men’s team. On an individual level, she has worked with leading players namely Kristina Liscevic, Spanish back Mireya Gonzalez, and Croatian back Lidija Horvat.

Former Croatia player and coach Slavko Goluza spoke of how it is clear when Jelicic has been working with a team.