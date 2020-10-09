End of Vori’s coaching duties at Zagreb

Former Zagreb line player Igor Vori is no longer coach of the Croatian champions, after only three rounds played in the EHF Champions League Men 2020/21.

The club management and Vori had a number of meetings over the past week on the subject of Zagreb’s success so far and the future. Together, they came to the conclusion that changes are needed if Zagreb wants to reach their season objectives.

Vori came on as a replacement for Veselin Vujovic in June 2020. Leading the EHF Champions League record holders for number of participations was Vori’s first coaching job. The 39-year-old from Zagreb, who wore the Croatian national team jersey 223 times and played at top European clubs, has five official matches behind him as coach and all five were losses.

Zagreb have to find a replacement, who will try to shake things up with the ‘Lions’. The next match is in Barcelona on 14 October – not the easiest way to start a new path for whoever will take the helm at HC PPD Zagreb.