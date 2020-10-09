Women’s only: All referees for EHF EURO 2020 are female

The Women’s EHF EURO 2020 will become the first European Championship in handball history completely led by female referees.

The EHF has released the names of the 10 referee pairs set to officiate at the Dec. 3-20 tournament in Norway and Denmark.

Four couples will lead the games in Trondheim, the sole host city in Norway, which will stage matches in all three phases of the competition: preliminary round, main round and final weekend.

Three couples each will be in charge of the matches in Frederikshavn and Herning, the two venues in Denmark.

While Frederikshavn and Herning will both host games in the preliminary round, the latter will also see main round action.

In the preliminary round, co-hosts Denmark and title holders France are sharing group A in Herning, while 2018 runners-up Russia headline group B in Frederikshavn.

Meanwhile in Trondheim, world champions Netherlands are in group C while hosts Norway play at the same arena in front of their home crowd in group D.

The full match schedule can be downloaded here.

Referees nominated for the Women’s EHF EURO 2020:

AUT - Ana Vranes / Marlis Wenninger

BIH - Vesna Balvan / Tatjana Prastalo

DEN - Karina Christiansen / Line Hesseldal Hansen

FRA - Charlotte Bonaventura / Julie Bonaventura

GRE - Ioanna Christidi / Ioanna Papamattheou

MNE - Jelena Mitrovic / Andjelina Kazanegra

POR - Vania Sa / Marta Sa

ROU - Cristina Nastase / Simona-Raluca Stancu

RUS - Viktoriia Alpaidze / Tatyana Berezkina

SRB - Vanja Antic / Jelena Jakovljevic

