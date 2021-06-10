Enjoy the best of Cologne with widespread digital coverage

The cream of the crop in European men’s club handball heads to Cologne this weekend for the EHF FINAL4 Men 2021 – and fans around the world can follow all the action on and off the court.

The final tournament of the EHF Champions League Men 2020/21 brings together the four best teams of the season, as French champions Paris Saint-Germain Handball take on debutants Aalborg Håndbold from Denmark in the first semi-final on Saturday at 15:15 CEST, followed by record champions Barça facing 2018 finalists HBC Nantes in the second semi-final at 18:00 CEST.

The 3/4 placement match (15:15 CEST) and the final (18:00 CEST) are scheduled for Sunday.

Even though a limited number of spectators can visit the LANXESS arena, all handball fans across the globe will feel like they are sitting in the first row thanks to the extensive online and TV coverage of the competition’s marquee event.

Fans need not miss a minute of the two-day action, no matter where they are.

Watch on EHFTV and live TV

The free-to-watch EHFTV platform is where fans, after a one-time registration, will find all four matches of the EHF FINAL4 with live commentary from Tom Ó Brannagain, though geo-restrictions apply in certain regions. The platform is fully adaptable for all devices, whether fans are enjoying the matches at home or catching them on the go on a mobile device.

In addition, 32 broadcasters across Europe, Africa, the Americas and Asia will be airing the event.

Tune in to Twitch for (p)review shows

Last month, the EHF launched its Home of Handball channel on streaming platform Twitch. Following a successful run in Budapest, the Remote FAN SHOW is back this weekend with a preview episode hosted by Markus Floth and three-time EHF Champions League winner Dominik Klein, joined by a bunch of high-profile guests live from Cologne on Friday at 18:00 CEST.

Further episodes of the Remote FAN SHOW are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at 14:00 and 20:00 CEST, respectively, as they look forward and back to each of the four matches. All shows will also be streamed on EHFTV and the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

Live blog guiding you through the action

Many fans have become familiar this season to the live blog on eurohandball.com, where the EHF media team will guide fans through every minute of the action. During the EHF FINAL4, fans will find coverage all four matches, live comments as the action unfolds, updates on results, discussion on upcoming games, links for where to watch, a rounded overview of the social media conversation – and much more.

Statistics straight from the arena

Cannot watch the action live? Never fear, the ticker is here.

The eurohandball.com live ticker, available by clicking the match information for each specific game, gives a live rundown of the 60 minutes of thrills with information such as goals, punishments, team and individual scoring rates and more. Thanks to on-site management, the live ticker brings the statistics straight from the playing hall to the fans at home.

Get social

The dedicated EHF Champions League social media channels offer near-live clips of the best moments, scores and results, photo galleries and exclusive behind-the-scenes and courtside content from LANXESS arena.

Let the EHF FINAL4 2021 begin!